Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

I’m very excited about Metcalf this season, even though it’s one of things where the Seahawks offense could be so great if they just threw the ball more. Watching the Seahawks offense is a lot like watching Superbad on basic cable. Like, it’s still good. And I’ll spend some time watching it. But it’s so much better on a premium channel. The Seahawks are like that. The Falcons pass defense was fine last year. Desmond Trufant is now a member of the Lions. The team selected A.J. Terrell at cornerback. You might remember him from his forgettable night against LSU in the championship game, but he’s good. But the Falcons also have new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris who has been with the team since 2016 coaching the (checks notes) receivers. True story. But my feeling is this will be a high-scoring game and I’m loading up on all of the receivers in this game. And we can all be collectively upset when Josh Gordon has a pair of TDs.