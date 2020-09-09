A brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 11:47 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Welcome everyone to the brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em.

It's me, Adam Rank! The guy from NFL Fantasy Live. Rank's 11 Sleepers. And (shoot) that horrible San Francisco 49ers prediction. But it's a new day, and I'm so glad that you are joining us here as we get ready to start what should be a weird (but amazing) 2020 season. On one hand, it's definitely an honor to take over one of the most well-known franchises in fantasy football. That's really cool. But on the other hand, it does have a little bit of unease I'm sure Glenn Jacobs felt when he started portraying "Diesel" after Kevin Nash (along with Scott Hall) jumped from the (then) WWF to WCW. Either way it's going to be fun guiding you through this season like a fantasy Sherpa.

I will promise you a few things. I will not be 100 percent accurate. Nobody can come through 100 percent of the time. Even The Rock has a few bad movies here and there. And no, I'm not talking about San Andreas, actually. That is a cinematic masterpiece and should be the kind of thing they teach in schools when talking about the perfect movie. I can't offer you that kind of perfection. I will pledge to be as completely transparent and accountable for my picks.

So congratulations to those of you who are fans or my work. An even bigger congratulations for those who don't care for me and will instead use this as a way to "fade" my picks. Either way, I am here for you. My only hope is that I can be as successful as Jacobs who went on to eventually portray Kane (and become a mayor) for years in the WWE.

Let's get started!

