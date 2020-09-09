Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

All right, look. I hesitated to even add Drake in here because he was coming off the board at the end of the first-round or early-second in most fantasy drafts this summer. But he was cruising around in a walking boot, though he mocked that notion on Twitter. I can understand if you’re concerned. But don’t be. He was not only a monster against the 49ers when he was first acquired by the Cardinals in the middle of last season. But remember, these two teams played each other two weeks later and Drake was good again when he scored 14 points. I know it was kind of a letdown. Like going from Ocean’s 11 to Ocean’s 12. But when you went back and watched the second one, you realized it was a lot better than you were giving it credit for.