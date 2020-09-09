Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

There are times I watch Jared Goff play and feel like he’s the West Coast Trubisky, but I have high hopes for him this season. The Rams loved to run the ball when they got near the goal-line in recent years. But with fluidity at the running back position (which is the polite way to say we don’t know what’s happening there), I expect the Rams to throw the ball more in the red zone. Which can only help Goff improve on his 22 touchdowns from last year and get back to his 2018 totals (when he threw 32). The Cowboys are learning a new defense under Mike Nolan and will be looking to replace Byron Jones (Dolphins), Robert Quinn (Bears) and Maliek Collins (Raiders). The Cowboys' defense could be good this year. I loved the selection of cornerback Trevon Diggs. But feel like this a great spot for Goff and the Rams. (Fun fact, the Rams are undefeated in season openers under Sean McVay.)