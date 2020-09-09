Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

Higbee was a beast last year down the stretch for the Rams. Now we are left to decide if that was a harbinger for things to come this season, or if that was just some miracle run. Kind of like when you’re playing pool and you just can’t miss. You suddenly start feeling yourself and think that you should actually turn pro. But then you realize that it probably has more to do with the 11 Michelob Ultras you consumed more than anything else. I will say this, though. The Rams ran the ball a lot when they got near the goal line in recent years. But with Todd Gurley in Atlanta, expect more 12 personnel and opportunities for both Rams tight ends near the goal line.