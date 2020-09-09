Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Start 'Em
I mean, kicker REVENGE GAME! Greg the Leg has averaged 10.3 fantasy points per game since 2017. That is the most over that time period. He also has kicked the second-most 50+ field goals over that stretch (15), which is kind of nice. And here’s the pro tip for kickers and it’s super obvious; pick a kicker who is on a team that scores points and moves the football. The Cowboys averaged 431.5 yards per game last year, the most in the NFL.
Speaking of teams that move the ball, here comes the Saints. And you might be asking yourself, are you just picking kickers off good teams. The answer is yes. Besides, Lutz scored close to 10 points per game last year. He’s amazing at home. The Bucs allowed a lot of points last year, but the defense improved. We could see some stalled drives which leads to field goals which is what we went.
The Falcons defense allowed an average of 25 points per game last year, and it’s not like they are going to be that much better. Myers wasn’t great as a fantasy kicker last season. In fact, he ranked 23rd. But Myers has not missed a kick in a dome since 2017. And did you know the host Falcons (checks notes) play in a dome.
And if you don’t get Myers, I’ll take the other kicker in this contest. Koo ranked second in the NFL with 11.3 fantasy points per game last season. The Falcons attempted the most field goals last year (40) which might be in jeopardy this year because Todd Gurley could add more scores for this team. However, I’m good with this matchup because the Seahawks allowed the second-most field goals last year (35).
Oh my gosh, this is my dude. If I didn’t get Koo in my fantasy drafts this season, I made sure to select Rodrigo. Even when his status was in doubt. That’s how much faith I’ve had in him. And it’s a mild surprise (to you, not me) he won the gig because Chase McLaughlin was pretty good down the stretch for the Colts last season, going 5-of-6 on field goals and was perfect on extra points. But you know what? There was no denying Rodrigo.
Sit 'Em
Because I’m just going to drag every Jets player in this column. Look, I’ve already angered the Jets fans, why alienate other fan bases? I kid. Ficken was 35th last year with a 5.7 fantasy points per game average. The Jets scored the second-fewest points per game. And the Bills allowed the fewest points per game to kickers. So basically I’m say sitting all of your Jets.
Hopkins averaged 6.4 fantasy points per game last season. He made the Top 32 at least! So that’s something. Washington scored the fewest points per game last year. But the Eagles did allow 7.4 points per game to kickers. And with Ron Rivera in the mix, the Washington Football Team could be better. I’m still not starting Hopkins.
The Ravens are interesting here. They allowed the third-fewest points in the NFL last year, which is great. They were middle-of-the-pack by allowing 7.5 fantasy points per game to kickers last season. Mostly because they were keeping teams out of the end zone and they had to settle for field goals. There might be some matchups where you can play a kicker against the Ravens. I’m not doing it this week.
The Titans allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to kickers last season. And since Drew Lock is going to be throwing touchdowns and Philip Lindsay will be running them in, all of those extra points aren’t going to do much for you. Like I said, the Titans fans already hate me, I might as well just lean into it.
The 49ers allowed the fewest points to kickers last season, which again seems kind of obvious. And this is the kind of game where things could be loose and the Cardinals start going for two-point conversions a bunch which is one of the-most infuriating things about fantasy kickers. I have a lot of Cardinals starts throughout this piece, but I’m leaving out the kicker.