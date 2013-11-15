Star Lotulelei tops Making the Leap list for Week 11

Lost in the RiverboatRonhype is the masterful job first-year general manager Dave Gettleman has done in acquiring talent on a shoestring budget. Three rookies started on defense in the Panthers' 10-9 win at San Francisco. Two more defensive rookies played at least 20 snaps. Although Luke Kuechly came out of the game as a Defensive Player of the Year favorite, Rivera credited the defensive line's pressure as the single-most important element of the victory that put Carolina on the national radar. Lotulelei and Jets rookie Sheldon Richardson have developed into two of the best defensive linemen in the league.