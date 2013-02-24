Star Lotulelei sidelined by heart condition at combine

Utah's Star Lotulelei, ranked by NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock as the No. 2 defensive tackle prospect, has been regarded as a lead-pipe lock to go off the board in the top 10 picks of the 2013 NFL Draft.
That could change after his NFL Scouting Combine physical. Lotulelei's agent, Bruce Tollner, told NFL.com's Akbar Gbajabiamila on Sunday that the player will not take part in combine drills in Indianapolis after an echocardiogram detected a heart condition.
Tollner said Lotulelei was asked to not participate in workouts until after being able to consult with a specialist. Lotulelei plans to see a specialist later this week and will continue to interview with NFL teams at the combine. Lotulelei anticipates taking part in every test at Utah's Pro Day March 20, Tollner said.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, who first reported the news, Lotulelei's left ventricle is pumping at 44 percent efficiency compared to the normal range of 55 percent to 70 percent.
Any heart condition obviously is cause for serious concern. The news could instigate a draft-stock slide because of longevity and durability questions.