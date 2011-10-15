Stanford's QB unimpressed by fans hoping losses lead to Luck

With a number of NFL teams looking outrageously lifeless out of the gate, the "Suck for Luck" campaign is picking up steam.
It's a bizarro Super Bowl of sorts, with some fans of the league's most hapless franchises beginning to cheer for losses and misfortune to mount in hope of securing the No. 1 pick in April's draft -- presumed to be Stanford's highly touted quarterback Andrew Luck.
Luck appears unimpressed with the grassroots movement.
"I am aware of it," Luck told The New York Times. "A couple of guys told me about it. I think it's stupid. Simply put."
The newspaper reported that Luck "becomes awkward and uncomfortable whenever the NFL is brought up," but there's no avoiding the topic -- not for one of the hottest passing prospects in years.