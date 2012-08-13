St. Louis Rams will not play in London 2013, 2014

In a surprise move, the team announced Monday it is withdrawing its commitment to play overseas in 2013 and 2014.
"In an effort to focus on the Edward Jones Dome First Tier Process with the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, the St. Louis Rams are withdrawing their commitment to play a home game in London in each of the 2013 and 2014 seasons," the team said in a statement.
"The St. Louis Rams will play the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 28, 2012 at London's historic Wembley Stadium as previously announced."
Rams Executive VP and COO Kevin Demoff said that the team "worked closely" with the NFL in making the decision and remain "key supporters" of the international series.
This news comes as a disappointment to the NFL's efforts to expand the games overseas. It's unclear if another team will replace the Rams by committing to multiple games in London.