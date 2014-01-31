St. Louis Rams' Stan Kroenke purchased L.A. land

NEW YORK -- St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke has acquired a large piece of real estate in Inglewood, Calif., that might raise a few eyebrows in Missouri.
Within in the last month, the billionaire purchased a 60-acre parking lot located between the Forum and Hollywood Park, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.
The Forum's owners had planned to buy the lot for increased parking space and development potential. They were informed late in 2013 that Wal-Mart had sold the land to an unnamed buyer. Multiple individuals have told Farmer that Kroenke is that buyer. The Kroenke Organization confirmed the news Friday to NFL Media.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added Friday that the league was kept in the loop of the land purchase.
"Stan is a very large developer, on a global basis," Goodell said. "He has land throughout the country and throughout the world. He has kept us informed of it. We're aware of it. There are no plans, to my knowledge, of a stadium development. Anything that would require a stadium development would require multiple votes of the membership."
The Rams' request for renovations to the Edward Jones Dome totaling $700 million was rejected last June. The sides have been unable to consummate a stadium agreement with the team's lease due to expire after the 2014 season.
Kroenke's purchase doesn't necessarily signal an intention to move, but it does put pressure on St. Louis to be more compliant in future stadium talks.