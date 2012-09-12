St. Louis Rams' Rodger Saffold limited after neck injury

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold had very limited duty in practice Wednesday, three days after being carted off the field with a significant neck injury that landed him in a Detroit hospital.
That was enough for worried teammates.
Harrison: Week 2 Power Rankings
After the season's opening week, changes abound in Elliot Harrison's Power Rankings, including a new No. 1 team. More ...
"It's great to see him out there," quarterback Sam Bradford said. "It's extremely scary anytime you see someone get put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance. You never know with a head or a neck injury how serious it could be."
Saffold appeared to have trouble moving his head while meeting with media after practice. He said his mobility has improved and the pain has subsided.
Saffold didn't know when he'd be able to play again.
"I'm getting movement back more and more every day, and pain is getting less every day," Saffold said. "I've really been putting a lot of work into using all of my off time to get ready."
Saffold spent the night in Detroit with his family after being discharged from the hospital Sunday, several hours after the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Detroit Lions.
He was injured when the Rams took the lead on a touchdown pass from Bradford to wide receiver Brandon Gibson. Saffold was knocked off balance on a block and hit his head awkwardly on an opposing player's hip.
"A defensive lineman was kind of falling backward and I kind of collided with him, and pushed my head back a little too far," Saffold said.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press