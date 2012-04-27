St. Louis Rams not risk averse at NFL draft, pick Jenkins

NEW YORK -- Some teams are risk averse on draft weekend. The new-look St. Louis Rams are not one of those teams.
Coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead are swinging for the fences in their first draft together. LSU specimen defensive tackle Michael Brockers started the fun in the first round Thursday night, and St. Louis really took a risk by taking cornerback Janoris Jenkins with the No. 39 overall pick Friday night.
Jenkins is the ultimate boom-or-bust selection. His long history of drug problems at Florida reportedly didn't stop after he was forced to transfer to North Alabama. He has shown questionable maturity to go with first-round ability.
When Deion Sanders watched this year's crop of cornerbacks work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, he lauded Jenkins for having the best change-of-direction skills. This guy looks like an NFL cornerback.