St. Louis Rams' Michael Brockers suffers ankle injury

The St. Louis Rams watched with concern as Michael Brockers was carted to the locker room during Thursday night's 31-17 preseason victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
The rookie defensive tackle left the game with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter, the team announced. His return for the Rams' preseason finale is questionable.
"He got an X-ray and we'll do standard tests tomorrow," Rams coach Jeff Fisher said after the game. "We'll do the MRI tomorrow and we will have the results tomorrow."
At halftime, Fisher had called the injury "not too serious," but added "sometimes those ankles linger on."
Trainers helped the 322-pound Brockers walk to the sideline before he was carted away. We'll monitor this one. Fisher and the Rams considered it a stroke of luck when Brockers fell to them at the No. 14 overall draft pick in April's NFL Draft, and they've been thrilled with his play so far.