St. Louis Rams have 'nice piece of real estate' in draft

Last year, the Rams moved up in the first round to land dynamic wide receiver Tavon Austin. In 2012, they dealt away the No. 2 overall pick (and the right to draft Robert Griffin III) to gain a small fortune of high-end draft picks.
What will Snead and the Rams do in 2014? St. Louis owns four draft picks in the first three rounds, including -- once again -- the No. 2 overall pick.
"It's a nice piece of real estate at 2, 13, 44, 75," Snead told NFL Network during Senior Bowl practice Friday. "So I think this week is part of the process of preparing to make the best out of those picks."
Snead clearly loves his "piece of real estate." He used the expression twice in his brief conversation with Mike Mayock, Charles Davis and Paul Burmeister. Asked about the competitive nature of the NFC West, Snead offered a hint where the Rams will focus in 2014.
"I think as you've seen in that division, one thing you better be able to do is play defense. Play tough defense," he said. "That's something you gotta feel -- that's stopping the run, that's harassing the QB."
The Jacksonville Jaguars are slotted directly behind the Rams at No. 3. General manager David Caldwell said the Jaguars are also open to moving out of their pick -- although Caldwell said they could go in either direction.
"I don't think where we're standing right now that we're dead set on going in any one direction, whether it's trading up, trading back, staying where we are and picking," Caldwell said during Senior Bowl practices, via ESPN. "There's going to be a lot of options there with the third pick."
The only thing we should feel confident about at the top of the upcoming draft? The Houston Texans are picking first ... and they're not going anywhere.
