St. Louis Rams continue pursuit of improved or new stadium

Three members of the American Arbitration Association -- retired Colorado judge Federico C. Alvarez of Denver, former judge David Blair of Sioux City, Iowa, and labor attorney Sinclair Kossoff of Chicago -- found problems with the dome that indicated a need for a massive overhaul. Among other things, they noted it is among the smallest stadiums in the NFL, and wrote the dome "lacks openness, light and air" that would require installation of an expensive retractable roof to resolve.