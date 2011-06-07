Split opinions on Urlacher's credentials for Hall of Fame

At various times throughout his career, I've heard talk that Urlacher is overrated. I've always had a hard time believing that to be true, and now, more than ever, I don't. In fact, I believe there is a bust waiting for him in Canton at the end of his career. His body of work, just in statistics is impressive. He's led his teams to a Super Bowl appearance and two NFC title games. He's not just physical, but quick and fast, effective in run support, able to drop deep down the middle of the field in Chicago's Tampa-2 defense, and can blitz with abandon. Two years ago he missed much of the season with an injury, and the Bears struggled. Back healthy in 2010, the Bears were NFC North champs. Yes, Canton will beckon.