Spike-tacular: Gronk's signature TD celebration a huge hit

Just how much force of pressure does a Gronk Spike produce? An average of 645 pounds per touchdown, which is somewhere between a kicker booting a field goal (450) and an NBA player's takeoff for a slam dunk (700). You won't believe this, but there's a Gronk Spike calculator for this, thanks to the Herald enlisting the services of Dan Thaler, an organizing member of the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.