Spielman: Trade talks on upswing for Vikings' No. 3

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman understands not every call is legitimate, but inquiries about Minnesota's No. 3 pick are on the uptick.
"That front has really heated up over the last 24 hours," Spielman told The Star Tribune on Tuesday. "And I'm sure it will continue to heat up as we head for Thursday night."
Spielman confirmed Minnesota is considering a trio of players at No. 3 -- Matt Kalil, Morris Claiborne and Justin Blackmon. The Vikings sit in a position of power, however, and would embrace the idea of trading down if the right deal materialized.
Don't expect a trade before the draft. The Vikings need an offensive tackle (Kalil) almost as much as a shutdown corner in the mold of Claiborne. Spielman is content to stay put unless a team comes forward with an offer that sounds "almost too good to be true."
"I really believe in being patient and settling and seeing what comes to you," Spielman said. "(We're) not soliciting, going out there and making calls. There have been X amount of teams that have already started to call. Everything's intriguing this time of year."
The upside here? Just two days remain until all of this white noise is put on the clock and solved in clean, decisive fashion.