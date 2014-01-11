Source close to Spikes denies late arrival caused IR

Brandon Spikes was moved to injured reserve this week with a lingering knee injury. Why the New England Patriots came to that surprise decision became a matter of curiosity Saturday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported a source close to Spikes denied an ESPN report that the Patriots moved the inside linebacker to IR because he was late for a team meeting last Friday.
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that Spikes' late arrival during the team's bye week was the "final straw" for Bill Belichick, who has disciplined Spikes for multiple incidents in the past.
The source told Rapoport the ESPN report is "untrue" and "not accurate." According to Rapoport, the move to IR was a mutual decision that allows Spikes to collect playoff shares and get healthy ahead of next season.
Spikes publicly appealed for help on Twitter after his luxury SUV became stuck in his driveway after a night of heavy snowfall last Friday.
Spikes will be a free agent at the end of the season and almost certainly will be playing elsewhere in 2014. He was New England's top run-stuffer this season and was ranked as the No. 6 inside linebacker in the league by ProFootballFocus.