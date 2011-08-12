Sorry, fans: Patriots justified in sitting Brady in opener

All bets are off for the fans when it comes to how head coaches decide to use preseason games. Bill Belichick has to get his team ready for the long haul and one aspect of the preparation is to see how they handle playing without Tom Brady. Remember when he got hurt in the first game of the season and Matt Cassel had to go the distance? Cassel is gone and the team has to gain some confidence in Brian Hoyer. Not a bad first step last night. I'm sure we'll see Brady in the next two games.