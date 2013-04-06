Sons of Joe Montana, Cris Carter follow NFL dreams

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Nate is bigger than his 6-foot-2 father, but he's hardly come close to equaling the Hall of Fame passer on the field. After following Joe to Notre Dame, Nate transferred to the University of Montana before a stint at Pasadena City College and then shifted to Division II West Virginia Wesleyan. Nate's 2,480 passing yards and 19 touchdowns over nine starts last season led the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.