Sons of Joe Montana, Cris Carter follow NFL dreams

Published: Apr 06, 2013 at 11:11 AM
Marc Sessler

Talk about a tough act to follow.

The sons of Joe Montana and Cris Carter are hoping to forge gridiron careers of their own on Sunday and Monday at the NFL's "Super Regional" pre-draft workout at Dallas Cowboys Stadium.

NFL.com has confirmed that quarterback Nate Montana and receiver Duron Carter will participate along with 213 other prospects. FOXSports.com's Alex Marvez first reported the news.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Nate is bigger than his 6-foot-2 father, but he's hardly come close to equaling the Hall of Fame passer on the field. After following Joe to Notre Dame, Nate transferred to the University of Montana before a stint at Pasadena City College and then shifted to Division II West Virginia Wesleyan. Nate's 2,480 passing yards and 19 touchdowns over nine starts last season led the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Duron attended Ohio State like his dad, but he struggled academically and transferred to Coffeyville Junior College (Kan.). From there, he wound up at Alabama, but classroom issues interfered again and he never played a game for the Crimson Tide. Same drill last season at Florida Atlantic University.

The college careers of these famous offspring don't suggest history is about to repeat itself, but name alone might earn them a tryout with an NFL team looking to capture a little bit of nostalgic magic.

UPDATE: NFL Network's Michelle Beisner reported Monday morning that Duron Carter will not attend Monday's workouts in Dallas. A source close to the receiver said he is "disappointed" he could not attend, but he has the flu and could not travel.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

