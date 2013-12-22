Snow, rain expected for many key Week 16 games

Week 16 probably won't be the widespread glorious winter wonderland it was a few weeks back, but it looks like weather could play a big factor in many of Sunday's crucial games.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: There is a good chance for a thunderstorm during this game and a 92 percent chance for rain, according to Weather Underground. In weatherman parlance, that means it's raining in Charlotte today. NFL Media's would-be amateur weatherman Jeff Darlington said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" rain is expected to start around noon E.T. and intensify throughout the game. Muddy conditions seemingly would favor the run-heavy Panthers.
UPDATE: Darlington later reported that the likelihood of rain in Charlotte dramatically has dropped.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers: Snow is expected throughout the game in Green Bay. The temperature will dip below 20 degrees by the game's end. Wheeeeeee.
New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens: Thunderstorms could be a factor early in the pivotal AFC matchup. there is an 86 percent chance of rain throughout at M&T Bank stadium.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: There is a 99 percent chance of rain in Buffalo throughout the game, but it won't be cold enough for snow. As usual, wind will be a factor at Ralph Wilson stadium.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: There is an 86 percent chance of thunderstorms during the NFC East matchup with winds ranging from 13 to 17 mph.
Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs: Winter snow storms blew through the Midwest on Saturday, which included ice and snow. It will be cold at Arrowhead, with temperatures hovering in the low 20s. There is a slight chance of precipitation throughout the game. Defenses haven't been able to stop Alex Smith and the Chiefs' offense yet. Maybe the weather can.
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: There is a 60 percent chance it will rain on two teams starting Geno Smith and Jason Campbell at quarterback.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Rain is not nearly as much fun to watch on TV as snow is. And it's going to be a rainy weekend. There is a 65 percent chance of rain for this key NFC West matchup.
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: The rain in the East will gain potency as the Sunday Night matchup progresses. The Eagles' running game could take advantage of the slick conditions.