Around the League

Presented By

Snow, rain expected for many key Week 16 games

Published: Dec 22, 2013 at 12:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Week 16 probably won't be the widespread glorious winter wonderland it was a few weeks back, but it looks like weather could play a big factor in many of Sunday's crucial games.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: There is a good chance for a thunderstorm during this game and a 92 percent chance for rain, according to Weather Underground. In weatherman parlance, that means it's raining in Charlotte today. NFL Media's would-be amateur weatherman Jeff Darlington said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First" rain is expected to start around noon E.T. and intensify throughout the game. Muddy conditions seemingly would favor the run-heavy Panthers.

UPDATE: Darlington later reported that the likelihood of rain in Charlotte dramatically has dropped.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers: Snow is expected throughout the game in Green Bay. The temperature will dip below 20 degrees by the game's end. Wheeeeeee.

UPDATE: Six hours prior to kickoff it's already snowing heavily in Green Bay. 

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens: Thunderstorms could be a factor early in the pivotal AFC matchup. there is an 86 percent chance of rain throughout at M&T Bank stadium.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: There is a 99 percent chance of rain in Buffalo throughout the game, but it won't be cold enough for snow. As usual, wind will be a factor at Ralph Wilson stadium.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins: There is an 86 percent chance of thunderstorms during the NFC East matchup with winds ranging from 13 to 17 mph. 

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs: Winter snow storms blew through the Midwest on Saturday, which included ice and snow. It will be cold at Arrowhead, with temperatures hovering in the low 20s. There is a slight chance of precipitation throughout the game. Defenses haven't been able to stop Alex Smith and the Chiefs' offense yet. Maybe the weather can. 

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets: There is a 60 percent chance it will rain on two teams starting Geno Smith and Jason Campbell at quarterback. 

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Rain is not nearly as much fun to watch on TV as snow is. And it's going to be a rainy weekend. There is a 65 percent chance of rain for this key NFC West matchup.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles: The rain in the East will gain potency as the Sunday Night matchup progresses. The Eagles' running game could take advantage of the slick conditions.

We previewed every Week 16 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW