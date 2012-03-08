 Skip to main content
Advertising

Smith reportedly wants more years in 49ers' contract offer

Published: Mar 08, 2012 at 08:36 AM

If the 49ers are happy with quarterback Alex Smith and not interested in getting involved in the Peyton Manning sweepstakes, as NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported, then why is the team taking so long to sign the former first overall draft pick to a new deal?

Harrison: Playing matchmaker

Elliot Harrison examines possible landing spots for six high-profile free agents, including Mario Williams and Vincent Jackson. **More ...**

An offer for Smith has been on the table for "some time," according to the Sacramento Bee, but, the newspaper reports, the sides can't agree on the length of a deal or the amount of guaranteed money in it.

The contract proposed by the 49ers is shorter than the five-year deal Smith and his agent, Tom Condon, are seeking, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Bee.

With Manning (who is also represented by Condon) on the open market, teams everywhere will be evaluating their quarterback situations. And while all signs point to the 49ers and Smith coming to a compromise, the longer his and Manning's status remain undefined, the more uncertainty will creep in. Free agency begins Tuesday, and Smith could decide to see what else is out there.

Former Colts coach Tony Dungy, for one, believes the 49ers' lack of commitment to Smith makes San Francisco the best fit for Manning.

"San Francisco, I look at what they did and whether they've made that commitment to Alex Smith yet, I don't know," Dungy told NFL Network on Wednesday. "I don't know where they stand, but that's a team that's got great defense, it has some young receivers, a very good tight end and a good back ... you put Peyton Manning in that offense and people are going to be scared to play them."

Manning is not reported to have his sights set on San Francisco, but that could change if Smith decides to test the market.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.