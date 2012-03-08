Smith reportedly wants more years in 49ers' contract offer

If the 49ers are happy with quarterback Alex Smith and not interested in getting involved in the Peyton Manning sweepstakes, as NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has reported, then why is the team taking so long to sign the former first overall draft pick to a new deal?
An offer for Smith has been on the table for "some time," according to the Sacramento Bee, but, the newspaper reports, the sides can't agree on the length of a deal or the amount of guaranteed money in it.
The contract proposed by the 49ers is shorter than the five-year deal Smith and his agent, Tom Condon, are seeking, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Bee.
With Manning (who is also represented by Condon) on the open market, teams everywhere will be evaluating their quarterback situations. And while all signs point to the 49ers and Smith coming to a compromise, the longer his and Manning's status remain undefined, the more uncertainty will creep in. Free agency begins Tuesday, and Smith could decide to see what else is out there.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy, for one, believes the 49ers' lack of commitment to Smith makes San Francisco the best fit for Manning.
"San Francisco, I look at what they did and whether they've made that commitment to Alex Smith yet, I don't know," Dungy told NFL Network on Wednesday. "I don't know where they stand, but that's a team that's got great defense, it has some young receivers, a very good tight end and a good back ... you put Peyton Manning in that offense and people are going to be scared to play them."
Manning is not reported to have his sights set on San Francisco, but that could change if Smith decides to test the market.