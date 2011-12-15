Smith knows where Newton was coming from with lion talk

The comments were weird and brash ... and oddly endearing. Newton has become an instant star in his rookie season, and the quarterback obviously is taking his role as face of the Panthers' franchise seriously.
But what does the former face of the franchise think about what Newton said? Steve Smith, Carolina's all-time leading receiver, was a guest on "The Dave Dameshek Football Podcast" this wee and explained his reaction to Newton's bold chatter.
"It's just one of those things where for me, I go, 'Eh, whatever,' " Smith said. "It's not 'Whatever' what he said, but it's just 'Whatever.' People are going to twist and turn things the way they want to twist and turn them. Rightfully so. That's just the business we're in."
Of course, it's difficult to twist the words of a man who insists he must turn his "tarnished" house into a "safari." But, to quote Smith, whatever.
"For me, I know Cam, me and him talk extensively," said Smith, whose career -- it should be noted -- has been revitalized by Newton's arrival. "I know what he meant, he probably could've said it a little bit better, but I question over the years at times, are we concerned more about an image or are we more concerned about winning?"
Smith seems to have mixed feelings about Newton's comments, which certainly is fair. The rookie is being vocal about making the Panthers contenders again, but he's also denigrating a period in the franchise's history in which Smith was the most visible star.
Warning: This safari contains substantial egos. Proceed with extreme caution.