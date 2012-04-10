Around the League

Presented By

Smart Tuna: Bill Parcells wise to turn down Saints

Published: Apr 10, 2012 at 03:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

While Bill Parcells loomed on the horizon as a natural fit to fill in for Sean Payton as coach of the New Orleans Saints, moving on was the right decision.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora cited a league source Tuesday to report Parcells has informed the Saints he will stay retired.

Brandt: The Hot 100

How did the various pro days impact the draft?

Gil Brandt updates his top 100 prospects, and there's a surprise at receiver. More ...

The team now is likely to hire from within, with Sports Illustrated's Peter King reporting that another big-name candidate, Tony Dungy, also is out of the running.

Parcells' tight relationship with Payton made him an intriguing candidate for the job. With Payton set to serve a season-long suspension for his role in the team's "bounty" program, Parcells was seen as a figure who could step in and seamlessly shepherd the organization through what promises to be a very interesting 2012 campaign.

Parcells is a competitor to the core. The idea of one more turn as head coach was attractive enough to bring him into the conversation for the job, but he has avoided a circus by turning down the Saints. A circus that, with Parcells being 70 years old, is better suited for someone else.

Internal candidates include offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and both men offer consistency for an organization deeply in need of a steady presence inside the building. Spagnuolo didn't exactly tear the doors off in St. Louis, but with three seasons of head-coaching experience under his belt, he has spent enough time with Payton to move the team forward without recreating the wheel.

Another possibility: Carmichael, Spags or another internal hire guides the team through the first six weeks of the season until assistant head coach Joe Vitt returns from his suspension to take the reins.

It would have been an intriguing ride, seeing Parcells roam an NFL sideline again. It made sense from more than one angle, too. But Parcells is doing what's right for Parcells this time around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW