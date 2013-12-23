Six videos that explain NFL's Week 16

Each week on "Master Level Plays," we highlight some of the best performances and moments from the previous Sunday.
We don't have many rules around here. But if you set the all-time record for touchdowns in a season, you get to lead our "Master Level Plays" list.
Manning's record-tying touchdown was appropriate. It showed off Manning's quick release. The ball wobbled a bit. And it landed in a non-existent window with touch and accuracy that would almost seem lucky if he didn't make throws like this game after game.
Giovani Bernard is probably not going to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year. But he might be the only player in the league that could pull of a play like the one below. Bernard deserves consideration for the award because the Bengals offense would fall apart without him.
Speaking of Offensive Rookie of the Year award candidates ...
Another rule around here: You make the list anytime you record 24 tackles and a crucial, beautiful interception. Carolina's win was keyed by linebacker Luke Kuechly and his tag-team partner Thomas Davis.
The Bills defense is good anywhere it goes. It's a top-five unit when playing at home. Kyle Williams, Marcell Dareus, Mario Williams and Jerry Hughes are all playing lights out rushing the passer. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine could be a popular head coaching candidate in January.
You know that a player has made an impact in the NFL when you can say "Romo being Romo" and everyone knows what it means. (Insert unfair interception joke here.)