Around the League

Presented By

Six teams with obvious target areas in Day 2 of draft

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 08:20 AM

NEW YORK -- An unusual first round is history. We now turn our attention to Part II of this NFL draft trilogy with the second and third round Friday night at Radio City Music Hall.

For many teams, the first-round pick addressed a primary area of need on the roster. Some teams, however, went in surprising directions that left trouble spots unaddressed.

For those teams, Friday becomes about tending to matters of common sense. Here are six teams that should have obvious target areas enter Round 2.

New York Jets

Rex Ryan said he had nothing to do with it, but it was more than a little suspicious watching the Jets go defense on back-to-back picks in the first round. Perhaps the coach still has a voice in the room after all.

New York added two potential impact players in cornerback Dee "Revis Who?" Milliner and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. It's now essential that general manager John Idzik focuses on the other side of the ball. The Jets need playmakers on offense, and talent is on the board at receiver, running back and tight end.

And don't forget quarterback. If Geno Smith is still there at No. 39, the Jets could pounce. They have PSLs to sell.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Here's another team with a QB need, but don't assume the Jaguars will take a signal-caller off the board in their first pick. The team has other needs, especially in the secondary. NFL.com's Gil Brandt is "hearing" Jacksonville will take Mississippi State cornerback Johnthan Banks at No. 33.

If the Jaguars aren't high on any QBs in this class, there's no reason to force it Saturday. Blaine Gabbert could get one final audition before the Jaguars address the position in 2014. Options at the position should be better then, anyway.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons addressed an area of need by trading up to get Washington cornerback Desmond Trufant on Thursday. The next target should be along the defensive line, where the Falcons are in desperate need of a pass rusher.

Remember, John Abraham is out the door, taking with him 68.5 sacks in seven seasons with Atlanta. Even with Abraham last season, the Falcons were a subpar unit getting to the quarterback, ranking 28th in the league with just 29 sacks. Finding someone who can get to the passer will make the whole defense better.

Green Bay Packers

We don't blame the Packers for not addressing their running back hole in the first round. After all, it has become the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL positions. Why reach for Alabama's Eddie Lacy in the first round when he can be had in the second round or later?

That said, the Packers shouldn't get too cute here. Their running back-by-committee approach was tiresome to watch last season. We can only imagine how Aaron Rodgers must feel about it.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins surprised us all when they moved into the third pick Thursday and took defensive end Dion Jordan.

The expectation was that Miami would grab athletic lineman Lane Johnson with the pick. Instead, Johnson went to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4.

The glaring need at left tackle remains. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland told ESPN.com on Thursday night that a trade to acquire Kansas City Chiefs tackle Branden Albert is "nowhere right now."

The Dolphins spent millions giving Ryan Tannehill new toys to play with. None of that matters if they can't protect the second-year QB. If a deal with Albert can't get done, Miami must look to the draft to fortify its line.

New England Patriots

No one blames the Patriots for moving out of the 29th pick Thursday, especially not when the Minnesota Vikings were so happy to dump a wheelbarrow full of picks at the front door of Belichick Manor.

Now the work begins, and the Patriots would be wise to focus on wide receiver Friday. The departure of Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd has left the position with a dearth of talent, and the failed pursuit of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders showed New England is fully aware it has a need.

Tavon Austin and Cordarrelle Patterson came off the board Thursday. Talent remains, however, with steady possession receiver Keenan Allen (Cal) and raw, talented Justin Hunter (Tennessee) still in play. Tom Brady will be watching closely.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW