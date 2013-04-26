Six teams with obvious target areas in Day 2 of draft

NEW YORK -- An unusual first round is history. We now turn our attention to Part II of this NFL draft trilogy with the second and third round Friday night at Radio City Music Hall.
For many teams, the first-round pick addressed a primary area of need on the roster. Some teams, however, went in surprising directions that left trouble spots unaddressed.
For those teams, Friday becomes about tending to matters of common sense. Here are six teams that should have obvious target areas enter Round 2.
New York Jets
New York added two potential impact players in cornerback Dee "Revis Who?" Milliner and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. It's now essential that general manager John Idzik focuses on the other side of the ball. The Jets need playmakers on offense, and talent is on the board at receiver, running back and tight end.
And don't forget quarterback. If Geno Smith is still there at No. 39, the Jets could pounce. They have PSLs to sell.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Here's another team with a QB need, but don't assume the Jaguars will take a signal-caller off the board in their first pick. The team has other needs, especially in the secondary. NFL.com's Gil Brandt is "hearing" Jacksonville will take Mississippi State cornerback Johnthan Banks at No. 33.
If the Jaguars aren't high on any QBs in this class, there's no reason to force it Saturday. Blaine Gabbert could get one final audition before the Jaguars address the position in 2014. Options at the position should be better then, anyway.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons addressed an area of need by trading up to get Washington cornerback Desmond Trufant on Thursday. The next target should be along the defensive line, where the Falcons are in desperate need of a pass rusher.
Remember, John Abraham is out the door, taking with him 68.5 sacks in seven seasons with Atlanta. Even with Abraham last season, the Falcons were a subpar unit getting to the quarterback, ranking 28th in the league with just 29 sacks. Finding someone who can get to the passer will make the whole defense better.
Green Bay Packers
We don't blame the Packers for not addressing their running back hole in the first round. After all, it has become the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL positions. Why reach for Alabama's Eddie Lacy in the first round when he can be had in the second round or later?
That said, the Packers shouldn't get too cute here. Their running back-by-committee approach was tiresome to watch last season. We can only imagine how Aaron Rodgers must feel about it.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins surprised us all when they moved into the third pick Thursday and took defensive end Dion Jordan.
The expectation was that Miami would grab athletic lineman Lane Johnson with the pick. Instead, Johnson went to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 4.
The glaring need at left tackle remains. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland told ESPN.com on Thursday night that a trade to acquire Kansas City Chiefs tackle Branden Albert is "nowhere right now."
The Dolphins spent millions giving Ryan Tannehill new toys to play with. None of that matters if they can't protect the second-year QB. If a deal with Albert can't get done, Miami must look to the draft to fortify its line.
New England Patriots
No one blames the Patriots for moving out of the 29th pick Thursday, especially not when the Minnesota Vikings were so happy to dump a wheelbarrow full of picks at the front door of Belichick Manor.
Now the work begins, and the Patriots would be wise to focus on wide receiver Friday. The departure of Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd has left the position with a dearth of talent, and the failed pursuit of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders showed New England is fully aware it has a need.
Tavon Austin and Cordarrelle Patterson came off the board Thursday. Talent remains, however, with steady possession receiver Keenan Allen (Cal) and raw, talented Justin Hunter (Tennessee) still in play. Tom Brady will be watching closely.