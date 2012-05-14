Around the League

Six stories you need to know from rookie minicamps

Published: May 14, 2012 at 01:19 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

While you were off enjoying Mother's Day with the family, the NFL was practicing. At least the rookies were. The majority of the league wrapped up their rookie minicamps over the weekend.

We had it covered here at Around the League and NFL.com, but let's not assume you were hitting refresh all weekend. Here's what you need to know:

1. Russell Wilson will compete to start at quarterback in Seattle

Yes, Pete Carroll is prone to hyperbole. (He's "jacked and pumped" about ... everything.) With that said, Carroll's man-love for Wilson looks real. Carroll made a point to say that Wilson is competing with Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson to start at quarterback right away. That doesn't mean Wilson will win the job, but he could wind up getting snaps late in the year if the Seahawks are struggling.

2. Tim Hightower is back in Washington

This was a smart and necessary move for the Redskins. Hightower was easily Washington's most complete back when he was healthy this year. He's coming off a torn ACL, but he provides solid third-down skills and a veteran presence to go with Roy Helu, Evan Royster and Alfred Morris. We wouldn't be surprised if the Redskins eventually added another veteran.

3. Bengals No. 2 receiver spot is wide open

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said that rookie third-round pick Mohamed Sanu is in the mix to start at the No. 2 receiver spot in Cincinnati. Then again, Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson believes that second-year player Armon Binnscould be the leader in the clubhouse for the job. This year's fifth-round pick Marvin Jones also figures to play.

In short: A.J. Green is going to look like grizzled veterans next to the other key Cincinnati wideouts this year.

4. LeSean McCoy, Eagles should avoid holdout

It's early, but signs are promising for McCoy and the Eagles to get a contract done before the season. DeSean Jackson approves. Osi Umenyioradoes not.

5. Welcome to the NFL

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and 49ers receiver A.J. Jenkins have learned that the pros are a little different.

6. Panthers put Kuechly on the outside

The Panthers have two excellent options to play middle linebacker in Jon Beason and rookie Luke Kuechly. Both men can also play on the weakside. For now, Kuechly will take that role. We love stories like this; it almost makes it feel like football in shorts is the real thing.

Which reminds us: OTAs with veterans are starting to kick off.

