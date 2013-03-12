Sione Pouha reportedly will be cut by New York Jets

Pouha's exit suggests a larger role for Kenrick Ellis in 2013. Ellis has started just four games for the Jets during his first two seasons, but he will be asked to step up. The Jets also have Damon Harrison and Junior Aumavae on the roster. Expect Ryan to seek out interior line help in the 2013 NFL Draft. While the Jets have some intriguing young players up front, this very much is a team in flux.