Sione Pouha reportedly will be cut by New York Jets

The New York Jets aren't done chopping veterans off the roster in order to clear up salary-cap space ahead of Tuesday's free agency rush.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News cited a source in reporting the team will release Sione Pouha, the reliable nose tackle who started 54 games for the Jets over the past four seasons.
Pouha's release clears $3.8 million in sorely needed cap room. The timing is no surprise, as Pouha would have counted $6.2 million against the cap if he still was on the Jets' roster come Thursday.
Pouha's exit suggests a larger role for Kenrick Ellis in 2013. Ellis has started just four games for the Jets during his first two seasons, but he will be asked to step up. The Jets also have Damon Harrison and Junior Aumavae on the roster. Expect Ryan to seek out interior line help in the 2013 NFL Draft. While the Jets have some intriguing young players up front, this very much is a team in flux.