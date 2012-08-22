Sidney Rice will play Friday for Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. -- Wide receiver Sidney Rice will make his preseason debut for the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Rice is ahead of schedule in his recovery from offseason surgery on both shoulders and will get a little bit of playing time against the Chiefs. Rice has not played in a game since Week 12 of last season when he suffered a concussion and was placed on injured reserve.
Quarterback Matt Flynn was rested during practice on Wednesday, but is still expected to play against the Chiefs.
Carroll also said that defensive back Roy Lewis will have knee surgery, but it's unclear how serious the injury is or how long he might be out.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press