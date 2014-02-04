Sidney Rice likely will be cut by Seattle Seahawks

Rice is due $9.7 million in 2014 and his departure would create $7.3 million in cap savings, giving general manager John Schneider wiggle room to secure Golden Tate and Michael Bennett, the team's biggest free-agent priorities, per Rapoport.
Another option to create salary-cap room? Zach Miller. The team likely will approach the tight end with a request for Miller to take a pay cut, per Rapoport. The Seahawks would save $5 million under the cap if they cut Miller outright.
Losing either player wouldn't be a big blow to the Super Bowl champs. Rice has durability concerns: He played in just five games in 2013 and has appeared in all 16 games in a season only once (in 2012).
Miller has been a disappointment since coming over from Oakland before the 2011 season. He's been serviceable at best in Seattle, recording just 96 catches over three seasons with the 'Hawks.
The Seahawkswould be wise to keep Tate and Bennett. Tate is one of the best punt returners in the game and has shown a knack for the big play. If Percy Harvin can stay healthy, Tate would serve as a solid No. 2 receiver in the Seahawks' passing attack.
Bennett was one of the best free-agent values in 2013. The pass rusher made just $4.8 million on a one-year deal and delivered with 8.5 sacks. Now, he's likely to be rewarded accordingly.
The Seahawks also will look to lock up both Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman this offseason. The All-Pro defensive backs' contracts expire at the end of the 2014 season.
