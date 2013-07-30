Around the League

Sidney Rice leaves Seahawks camp for knee treatment

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 09:34 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Percy Harvin no longer is the only Seattle Seahawks wide receiver to be red-flagged for injury before August.

Coach Pete Carroll revealed Thursday that Sidney Rice has left training camp to undergo a non-surgical procedure on his knee in Switzerland. It's not unusual for players to travel to Europe for the blood-manipulation treatment known as Regenokine, though Carroll declined to give specifics in this case.

Rice's visit has been planned for awhile. He's leaving now because this is the earliest the clinic could accommodate his appointment.

Carroll is optimistic that Rice will not miss any games, even of the preseason variety. According to Liz Mathews of KIRO-AM, Carroll expects Rice to return from the procedure with "fresh legs" and with his knee in "even better" condition.

The concern is that Rice was hampered by knee issues late last season, even sporting crutches after the divisional-round playoff loss at Atlanta.

While it's possible that Rice won't miss regular-season action, we're skeptical the Seahawks will rush a proven veteran back into the lineup for preseason action. Either way, a once-deep receiver corps suddenly has more questions than answers for a team that is expected to contend for the NFC West crown.

