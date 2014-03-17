Sidney Rice draws interest of Jets, Saints, Seahawks

The New York Jetslocked up one notable free-agent wide receiver in Eric Decker. They're not done yet.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jets are interested in acquiring former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice. The New Orleans Saints are also interested, as are the Seahawks, who cut Rice last month in a salary cap-related move.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 202 pounds, Rice would give the Jets another big receiver to play opposite the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Decker. Health is the biggest question mark: Rice has battled knee issues for several years -- he traveled to Switzerland to undergo platelet-rich plasma therapy in August before suffering a torn ACL in October.
Rice would give Drew Brees a big-bodied red-zone target in the Marques Colston mold. The Saints are in the market for receiver help after they released Lance Moore and allowed Robert Meachem and Joe Morgan to reach free agency.
Rice's best season came with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009 (better known as The Good Brett Favre Year), when he posted 83 receptions for 1,312 yards and eight touchdowns.
That gives you an idea of the ceiling here. The question is durability, and whether the 27-year-old Rice has entered a premature state of physical decline.
