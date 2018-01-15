Shrine Game Day 1 Notebook: J.T. Barrett takes command

In the East squad's first practice Monday, the former Buckeyes star was a vocal leader amid the chaos and uncertainty that is common for the first day of any all-star setting. He sought out receivers for high-fives after good catches, barked out calls and even changed a couple plays at the line of scrimmage. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quality control assistant Zack Grossi is serving as East team's QBs coach, and Barrett took Grossi's pre-practice message to heart.