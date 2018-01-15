Shrine Game Day 1 Notebook: J.T. Barrett takes command

Published: Jan 15, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- J.T. Barrett has a full week to show NFL scouts his skills as a passer at the East-West Shrine Game, but he didn't even wait a day to flash the leadership and intangible qualities that were a signature of his four years as quarterback at Ohio State.

In the East squad's first practice Monday, the former Buckeyes star was a vocal leader amid the chaos and uncertainty that is common for the first day of any all-star setting. He sought out receivers for high-fives after good catches, barked out calls and even changed a couple plays at the line of scrimmage. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quality control assistant Zack Grossi is serving as East team's QBs coach, and Barrett took Grossi's pre-practice message to heart.

"We have to own it when we're in there getting our reps," Barrett said. "Coach Grossi told us to take ownership of the offense, make sure it's ours."

Barrett enjoyed his best college season as a fifth-year senior at OSU, leading the Buckeyes to a Big Ten title with career highs in yardage (3,053), touchdown passes (35) and completion percentage (64.7). Still, there is plenty to prove for a high-profile quarterback who isn't considered among the best draft prospects at his position. He's already noted some significant differences between OSU's offense and the one he'll operate this week in Shrine Game practices.

"It's getting under center, it's taking control in the huddle, barking out calls, all those things were different at Ohio State," he said. "That's something crucial, making all those adjustments."

Leadership, however, is one thing he didn't have to remember to pack.

Tall enough

Texas' Poona Ford has been a highly productive defensive tackle for the Longhorns for three seasons, piling up 20.5 tackles for loss. But at 5-foot-11, his height will be a significant question mark for NFL scouts in his draft evaluation. He considers Shrine Game week to be one of his best chances to show those scouts he can play with anyone.

"People have been saying I'm not tall enough since I was in high school. I just keep proving people wrong," Ford said.

Top performers

Some of the standouts at Monday's practices included Michigan State C Brian Allen, Miami CB DeVonta' Delaney, FSU S Trey Marshall, Wisconsin LB Leon Jacobs and Colorado S Afolabi Laguda. Delaney showed impressive speed and instincts reacting to underneath routes, and Laguda made an impressive pass breakup defending against former Buffaloes teammate Bryce Bobo.

Quotable

"I told him I'm glad to be playing with him for a change, and he told me the same thing. He's glad I'm catching his passes instead of somebody else's." -- Penn State WR Daesean Hamilton on what it's like to be teammates with former Big Ten rival J.T. Barrett.

Who's talking to whom

**A look at some of the on-field player interviews conducted by NFL clubs following Shrine Game practices Monday:

Arizona Cardinals:FSU LB Matthew Thomas

Denver Broncos: South Florida QB Quinton Flowers

Miami Dolphins: Louisiana-Lafayette S Tracy Walker

New Orleans Saints: Michigan State C Brian Allen, Texas DT Poona Ford

Los Angeles Chargers: Weber State TE Andrew Vollert, Louisville S Chucky Williams

Los Angeles Rams: Mississippi State LS Hunter Bradley, UNLV WR Devonte Boyd

Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Houston State DT P.J. Hall

San Francisco 49ers: Delaware DT Bilal Nichols

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Houston WR Steven Dunbar

Washington Redskins: FSU LB Matthew Thomas

