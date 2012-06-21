Should 'Top 100' celebrate past production or future potential?

While it's a toss-up to what the list should be, I know what it IS this year. It's mainly about respect that players have for their peers. You can't tell me Ed Reed is one of the top 20 football players in the game heading into 2012. But has he BEEN one of the best for the last decade? Yes, so he gets the "street cred" vote (this also makes me wonder how Tim Tebow actually made the "Top 100"). You also see how Chris Johnson has no street cred with his ranking of No. 100, while Adrian Peterson will have plenty when his name is revealed in next week's top 10 -- despite his status for 2012 in doubt. John Kuhn has the respect of plenty of defensive players to even see his name included. And so it goes.