Should Jay Cutler be a starting QB in 2017? If so, who should acquire him?

The Bearsreleased Jay Cutler on Thursday, officially ending the quarterback's up-and-down eight-year run in Chicago.
Over the past five seasons, Cutler has averaged 18 touchdowns and 12 picks. In that span, he's ranked firmly below the middle of the pack in total yards (19th among players to attempt 400-plus passes), completion percentage (19th), passer rating (24th), touchdown passes (19th) and wins (21st).
With Cutler set to turn 34 in April, should he be starting for an NFL team in 2017? And if so, who should pick him up?
The best fit for Cutler is in Cleveland with Hue Jackson. Why not give him one more chance to be effective with an offensive-minded head coach.
Could he start for the
49ers right now? Sure. Is replacing one question with another really worth it? Should he start over
Jared Goff based on ability? Once again, it's easy to answer yes. But why mortgage your future for a temporary fix that we're not even sure is a fix? That's why asking if he should be a starter is tricky -- being a starting NFL quarterback is not solely about talent.
Cutler's been through a lot of offenses and knows how hard it is to pick them up. I think the New York Jets would be a good landing spot for him, with his previous relationship with Matt Forte. Although the Jets struggled in 2016, they are a talented team. Todd Bowles is a player-friendly coach who would be a good fit for Cutler.