Should Jaguars stick with Gardner Minshew as their QB1?

Published: Oct 22, 2019 at 05:32 AM

With Nick Foles returning to practice this week for the first time since suffering a broken clavicle in the season opener, the Jacksonville Jaguars are about to face an interesting decision at the quarterback position. Do they stick with rookie Gardner Minshew under center or hand the reins back to Foles, who'll be eligible to make his return from injured reserve in Week 11?

Let's debate!

Gardner Minshew hasn't shown me enough to make me stick with him over Nick Foles. Of course, I need to see where Foles is in his recovery and whether he's healthy enough to play, but he should be the guy when he's ready. The division is still within reach and Foles could provide the team with a much-needed boost after the Jalen Ramsey trade. There's a sentiment that a player shouldn't lose his job because of injury, but a player does lose his job if the guy who is replacing him has played well. That has happened a lot throughout history. Minshew is 3-3 in games he's started, with all three of his losses coming by seven points or fewer. He's earned the chance to get the Jaguars to the postseason with how he's played thus far. If Minshew trends in the wrong direction, well, history has also shown that the Jags boast one of the most dangerous backups down the stretch. I'd make Foles the starter if he's good to go health-wise. Minshew has kept the Jaguars afloat within the division, but it's not like he's had the kind of run we've seen from Kyle Allen in Carolina and Teddy Bridgewater in New Orleans, going undefeated while starting in place of injured QB1s. Minshew has made an impact and his future looks bright, but Foles has earned the right to be the starter. If Foles doesn't play well, then ask me this question again. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Nick Foles in the offseason because they felt they were a quarterback away from getting back to the AFC Championship Game. If Foles is fully healthy, the Jags have to put him in. He's proven he can elevate an offense, and the Jags need that right now. This team has to stack some wins, and Minshew's .500 record as a starter isn't good enough to justify keeping Foles on the bench. Gardner Minshew has certainly made a good impression while filling in for Nick Foles. But the veteran QB is a proven winner in big games and he gives the Jaguars the best chance to succeed. It's that simple.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

