Should Green Bay Packers weigh Greg Jennings trade?

Jennings is in line for a big-time deal in 2013, whether it's from the Packers or another team. He's averaged 73 catches, 1,155 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season the past four years and is one of the NFL's best route-runners and playmakers. There's no question whether Jennings deserves, as the kids say, racks on racks on racks. The question is: Can the Packers afford to splurge at their deepest position?