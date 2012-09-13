Around the League

Presented By

Should Green Bay Packers weigh Greg Jennings trade?

Published: Sep 13, 2012 at 07:00 AM

Greg Jennings has begun the final year of his contract and there doesn't seem to be much conversation between agent Eugene Parker and the Green Bay Packers. There are a few opposing thoughts on how to handle the situation.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Bob McGinn suggested trading him before the Oct. 30 deadline.

Green Bay Press-Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty wrote the franchise tag should be considered.

Jennings is in line for a big-time deal in 2013, whether it's from the Packers or another team. He's averaged 73 catches, 1,155 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season the past four years and is one of the NFL's best route-runners and playmakers. There's no question whether Jennings deserves, as the kids say, racks on racks on racks. The question is: Can the Packers afford to splurge at their deepest position?

In the next two years the Packers will have to pay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, linebacker Clay Matthews and nose tackle B.J. Raji. All three will command some of the highest dollar amounts of any player at their respective positions.

Wide receiver Vincent Jackson signed with the Buccaneers for five years and $55.55 million, with $26 million guaranteed, during the offseason. Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has an eight-year, $120 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. The figures in Jennings' deal likely will fall between the numbers of those two.

McGinn argues the Packers could land a second-round, and maybe a first-round, draft pick and save money to spend on the aforementioned trio and other members of the roster. High picks are precious in a draft-and-develop program.

Dougherty approached it as a tag (probably $10 million in 2013) or walk decision.

Rapoport: Week 2 game rankings

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Week 2 offers a bevy of highly enticing matchups, and Ian Rapoport is here to rank them. Which game claims No. 1? More ...

It all comes down to general manager Ted Thompson. Jennings isn't giving a hometown discount on what will likely be his last major contract considering he turns 29-years old next week. Can Thompson make the math work to sign Jennings, Rodgers, Matthews and Raji to long-term deals? (I'm no capologist...) The team cannot lose the latter three.

If it's impossible to keep all four, Jennings is the odd man out with Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Randall Cobb and Jermichael Finley as other pass-catching options. But the Packers are a Super Bowl contender right now. If that's the ultimate goal, can you trade your No. 1 receiver in the midst of this season? That's a future vs. present balancing act.

You hate to see a Pro Bowl selection leave via free agency, but it happens. Especially when a team has developed premier talent. Ask the New England Patriots. Ask the Indianapolis Colts. Can't always pay everyone.

I'd make one last run with Jennings in 2012, hopefully get a second ring in three years, make my best offer in the spring and live with the consequences. (Granted, I've yet to be offered a general manager position...)

Best case scenario, a fifth Lombardi Trophy eases the pain of seeing Jennings in a different jersey in 2013.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW