Shooting case with alleged Hernandez connection stays closed

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is not reopening the investigation into what transpired on the day a man claims New England Patriot Aaron Hernandezshot him near Riviera Beach, Fla.
Alexander S. Bradley claimed in a civil suit that on Feb. 13, while in a vehicle with Hernandez heading toward Palm Beach County, a gun in Hernandez's possession discharged, hitting Bradley.
A PBSO offense report appears to be connected to what happened, describing a man found shot shortly after 6:45 a.m. that day, on the ground near a John Deere landscaping business. He was shot in the head, the report said.
But the man repeatedly told deputies that he did not know who shot him and refused to cooperate, the report said. Hernandez isn't mentioned in the report.
As of Thursday, that man still hadn't cooperated -- or even contacted -- the sheriff's office, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said. And, unless that changes, PBSO can't reopen the case.
"If he doesn't tell us who is involved in this, what avenue do we have to follow," Barbera said.
The report doesn't mention any witnesses to the shooting, only people who found the man after he was shot. Surveillance video from the area was determined to be "of no value," the report said.