Shonn Greene: Tim Tebow deserves chance with Jets

Nearly everone associated with the New York Jets has commented on the latest opinion of backup quarterback Tim Tebow. Let's not leave out running back Shonn Greene. We'll catch up with the guy in the fireman helmet tomorrow.
Whereas the general tone has been to defend Tebow while showing support for starter Mark Sanchez, Greene took a different path.
"Something's got to change," Greene told Yahoo! Sports' Michael Silver. "When you get to the point where you're 3-6, and losing and losing, a couple of guys are like, 'What would happen (if Tebow played)?' But guys at the same time have faith in Mark (Sanchez), so it's kind of an up-and-down thing.
"You feel bad for Mark, but at the same time, you want to win games. We're not here to protect people's feelings. If you want to win games, you've got to try something. If somebody's not getting the job done, you see if somebody else can do it. It's the same with coaching, or any position. You don't mean to belittle someone or say 'he sucks.' That's just the harsh reality."
Well, then. Greene apparently is ready for a change.
We're not sure where the Jets go from here when players seem to be taking sides. Greene isn't the only one on the 53-man roster with those thoughts. And it's clear many are firmly in the Sanchez camp.
Update: NFL.com and NFL Network's Steve Wyche cited a source close to Greene in reporting Thursday morning that the running back did not mean to imply that the Jets should start Tebow, but rather that they just needed to start winning games.