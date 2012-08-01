Shonn Greene expected to produce 'monster season'

In the months leading up to last season, New York Jets running back Shonn Greene was paraded around town as the Jets' "ground and pound" bell cow.
Debate: Where's the love for Eli?
Eli Manning has two rings. So why is he completely overshadowed by Mark
Sanchez and Tim Tebow in NYC? Let's debate! More ...
Coach Rex Ryan and then-offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told us Greene was ready to slide into the featured back role, but that never panned out.
The third-year pro did post a 1,000-yard season, but the Jets' running game too often was abandoned for an underwhelming passing attack. With Tony Sparano running the offense in 2012, Greene is again being touted as the big man on the block.
"I'm asking for a monster season," running backs coach Anthony Lynn told the New York Daily News. "I think he's one of the best power backs in the game. Why wouldn't you?"
It's another helping of big talk from the Jets, but Greene did improve from 3.1 yards per carry over the first four games last season to 4.4 over the final 12, when Ryan returned to lean heavily on the ground game.
"(Greene) was frustrated as hell last year," said Lynn, who's part of a group that believes the back's carries could go from 253 in 2011 to 300-plus in 2012.
Greene -- all over again -- is being advertised by the Jets as something special. This time around, we're not holding our breath.