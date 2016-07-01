Shiloh Keo pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI, receives probation

Denver Broncos safety Shiloh Keo plead guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge Friday stemming from his arrest in February, according to Ada County (Idaho) Court records.
As part of his plea, Keo was sentenced to a year of probation and had his driver's license suspended for 180 days. In addition, he was fined $952.50 and ordered to speak at eight high schools. He also was ordered to follow all the requirements in the NFL's Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.
If Keo completes all the terms of his sentencing, the conviction will be expunged from his record. Keo could face a potential penalty under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Keo, 28, was a backup safety who played four regular season games for the Broncos, mostly in spot duty and on special teams. After injuries decimated the Denver secondary in the AFC Championship Game, Keo's role increased, earning three tackles. He also recovered the Patriots' onside kick attempt to seal the victory.
Keo famously reached out to Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips during the season to get a job.
The safety went to college at Idaho before being selected in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.