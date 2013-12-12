Sheldon Richardson: I'd probably go No. 1 in draft re-do

Cornerback Dee Milliner (ninth overall) and quarterback Geno Smith (39th overall) have provided more questions than answers. The same cannot be said for 13th overall pick Sheldon Richardson, who's become an instant rock on New York's talented defensive line.
Richardson is a legit Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate and Wednesday, he was asked where he believed he'd go if there were a draft re-do.
"Probably No. 1, most likely," Richardson said, via ESPNNewYork.com. "Kansas City? Yeah. I went into the draft thinking I'd be the No. 1 pick. I had a shot."
Richardson met with the Kansas City Chiefs at the NFL Scouting Combine, though it was clear Andy Reid and Co. were in the market for an offensive lineman at the top of the draft (they selected tackle Eric Fisher).
Richardson fell to the Jets, who chose the former Missouri star over Star Lotulelei, another highly touted interior lineman who went a pick later to the Carolina Panthers. Richardson believes the Jets chose wisely.
"Most definitely. I still think I'm 13, 12 picks late if you ask me. Just playing," Richardson joked. "It's all fun and games and I'm glad he's balling, too. Thirteen, 14 and now we're both going for defensive rookies of the year. Can't ask for much better than that."
For the record, Richardson isn't far off base with his first overall pick boast. The top of the 2013 draft is off to an inauspicious start. As an instant contributor with star qualities, Richardson has a case.
