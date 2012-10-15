Shawne Merriman, Buffalo Bills back together again

The lights are back on for "Lights Out."
Shawne Merriman agreed to a deal to return to the Buffalo Bills following a workout Monday, according to Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer.
The Bills -- who cut Merriman back on Aug. 20 -- later confirmed the move. To make roster room, the team released defensive tackle Jay Ross.
We're fairly surprised to see Merriman back in Buffalo. The team made the ill-fated decision to sign the defensive end to a two-year, $10.5 million deal on New Year's Day 2011, a contract that included $3 million of his 2012 salary guaranteed.
When the Bills cut him in training camp despite that guaranteed money coming his way, it told you what they believed Merriman had left in the tank.
Of course, things have changed for the Bills, who now have depth issues on their D-line with Mark Anderson out indefinitely with a knee injury.
"You can never have too many guys that we believe can rush the passer," Bills coach Chan Gailey said of bringing back Merriman, via The Associated Press. "We'd rather not go into a game with just three defensive ends."
Shawne Merriman isn't Shawne Merriman anymore, but the Bills seem willing to settle for a humbled former star who's comfortable with their operation.