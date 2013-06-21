Sharrif Floyd not a planned Minnesota Vikings starter

The Minnesota Vikings selected three players in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, but at least one of them should be coming off the bench as a rookie.
The team has made it clear that defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd is expected to spellKevin Williams as a backup, not play with him in the starting lineup. The Vikings don't want to move either Floyd or Williams to nose tackle, where Letroy Guion and Fred Evans split duties.
"I don't foresee such a dropoff with Letroy or Fred for that to happen," coach Leslie Frazier said on playing Floyd or Williams at nose tackle, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "That would be optimal if (Floyd's) able to get in the rotation, have success, and we can gradually add more to his plate as the season goes on."
Floyd should come off the bench, but we fully expect to see No. 25 overall pick Xavier Rhodes start at cornerback. No. 29 overall pick wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson enjoyed a standout "shorts and t-shirts" season and currently is behind Jerome Simpson for one starting job at receiver, but we'd be surprised if Patterson didn't win the role eventually.