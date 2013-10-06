Sharpe: Philip Rivers most underrated NFL player

Rating players makes the media's world go round. Whether it's rating players against one another (so you know who to start in fantasy) or Top 100 lists, we can't help but try to quantify NFL players.
Sunday morning on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First," All-Pro wide receiver Sterling Sharpe was asked to name who his most underrated quarterback was this season.
"Philip Rivers, by far," Sharpe said. "He's got 75 wins, he's completing 74 percent of his passes and, I mean, he has done it very quietly out West. Sometimes he wows us, because he lays the ball on the ground, but I love the way Philip Rivers is playing. You got a healthy (Antonio) Gates, got Danny Woodhead, I like it. Most underrated guy in our league."
Sharpe's analysis piles onto the praise Rivers has received under new San Diego Chargers coach Mike McCoy. If not for Peyton Manning, we'd be discussing Rivers as the leader for the MVP trophy.