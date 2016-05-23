Shaq Thompson cited after being in head-on vehicle collision

WEDDINGTON, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson was cited for a head-on accident that injured former Duke quarterback Anthony Boone over the weekend, a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper said Monday.
Trooper John Burgin told The Associated Press that Thompson's vehicle collided with one driven by Boone on Sunday morning near Weddington, located about 20 miles southeast of Charlotte. Burgin said Thompson told authorities in his statement that he reached down to pick up his dropped cellphone, leading to a citation for driving left of the center line.
Burgin said Boone broke his pelvis but his injuries weren't life-threatening. Thompson wasn't injured.
Thompson had alcohol in his system but wasn't impaired and alcohol wasn't considered a factor in the accident, Burgin said.
Thompson, 22, is preparing for his second season with the NFC champion Panthers. A first-round pick out of Washington, Thompson started 10 regular-season games and all three playoff games as a rookie.
Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said Monday that Thompson notified the team he was involved in a car accident and that the team is gathering information.
Boone, the winningest quarterback in Duke history, led the Blue Devils to the 2013 Atlantic Coast Conference championship game and two bowl games.
Boone threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another TD in nine games last season with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, but was released earlier this month.