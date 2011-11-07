Shanahan warned son Kyle not to take Redskins' OC job

The Redskins have scored a grand total of 11 points in their past two games, leading to heavy criticism of quarterback John Beck and offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan with the team sitting at 3-5.
The scrutiny of Shanahan makes for an especially touchy situation in Washington, given Kyle's father is Redskins coach Mike Shanahan.
The elder Shanahan was asked Monday about the criticism of his son, and if the family dynamic changes how the Redskins might evaluate themselves internally.
"I'm the one that told Kyle not to come," Shanahan said. "I said, 'This is going to be a work in progress, it's not going to happen overnight. You're with an established team, you've got your ducks in order.' I said, 'We're going to have to rebuild this football team, starting on offense.'
"He understood that and he enjoyed the challenge, and that's what we're doing."
Before joining the Redskins in 2010, Kyle Shanahan had worked his way up the ladder in Houston to become the Texans' offensive coordinator. Instead of taking his dad's advice and sticking with a loaded offense that included Matt Schaub, Andre Johnson and Arian Foster, Kyle is being hammered for an inability to make chicken salad out of chicken you-know-what in Washington.
We can easily see how the idea of rebuilding the Redskins with his old man seemed like a great idea, but perhaps Kyle didn't put enough thought into what would happen if things didn't work out.