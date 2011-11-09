Shanahan unenchanted by thought of Haynesworth reunion

You can't go home again, they say. Especially if you're Albert Haynesworth.
Mike Shanahan was asked by a reporter Wednesday if the Redskins would be interested in acquiring a jobless "two-time All-Pro with some experience in the 3-4."
"Which one?" he asked, drawing a blank.
That would be the 350-pound, seven-Excedrin headache who almost single-handedly rolled the Redskins off the rails last season.
"Oh, was that a setup? That was a softball pitch," Shanahan told The Associated Press. "I'm going 'Man, usually I get most of those. Two-time All-Pro's been cut, I usually can remember that.' "
No problem, coach. We'd understand if Shanahan data wiped any recollection of the ultra-cranky behemoth.
Indeed, Shanahan said so much, adding "Now I know why I forgot."
Besides, this highly awkward reunion won't go down.
Albert's now a Buc (and Raheem Morris' newest problem to finesse), but it's sort of a shame, isn't it? It sure would have been an intoxicating re-meeting of the minds in our nation's capital.